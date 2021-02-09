LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, rather than packing in a suitcase, Las Vegas' McCarran airport is reminding guests to pack engagement rings with them if they're planning to propose.
In a post on Twitter, McCarran airport reminds that those who are ready to get down on one knee this weekend should keep the engagement ring with them.
"You can always ask TSA officers to screen you and your valuables in private," the airport reminds.
Thinking of popping the big question while traveling with your sweetie this week? If you’re traveling with a 💍@AskTSA says, keep it with you. Also know, you can always ask TSA officers to screen you and your valuables in private.#TravelTip #ValentinesDay ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fDgQ4qkp1j— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) February 9, 2021
