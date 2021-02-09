(LASairport/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, rather than packing in a suitcase, Las Vegas' McCarran airport is reminding guests to pack engagement rings with them if they're planning to propose.

In a post on Twitter, McCarran airport reminds that those who are ready to get down on one knee this weekend should keep the engagement ring with them.

"You can always ask TSA officers to screen you and your valuables in private," the airport reminds.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

