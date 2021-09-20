LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport is prepared to welcome millions of tourists after the U.S. announced it would be easing restrictions for international flights.
Starting in early November, vaccinated international tourists will be allowed to enter the United States with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
"This is a big change, that if you are now vaccinated and you meet the U.S. requirements that will be implemented, now you can come and that is a big door to kick open," said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer with McCarran.
He said McCarran made a strong recovery in terms of domestic travel and allowing visitors from Mexico and Canada. Reopening borders to more than a dozen new countries will make the biggest impact.
"The UK has always been our number three market for foreign travel, but we had services from the Netherlands, we had services from France, we had services from Israel, from Germany, from Switzerland, depending on the time of year, and all of that has dried up since March of 2020," he said.
The new guidelines are also likely to boost Las Vegas' economy.
"About 20 countries or destinations make up 50% of the tourism spend in the United States, and less than half of those countries were even able to come in," explained travel expert Sarah Dandashy.
Dandashy said before the pandemic, Las Vegas saw nearly 43 million visitors each year. She said she hopes that an increase in tourism will also help bring people back to work.
"This is going to be a huge boost to the economy, which means more jobs for those that might have been on the fence about going back or about being able to go back to their jobs in hotels and casinos," she said.
