LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traveling through Las Vegas' McCarran airport over the holidays? Your experience is likely to be non-stressful, a new study found.
With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, researchers at InsureMyTrip released a ranking of the 75 least-stressful U.S. airports based on flight cancellation rates.
According to the study, McCarran International Airport ranks as the 17th least-stressful airport in the country. Not far behind, Reno/Tahoe International came in at number 23.
Researchers found that the least-stressful airports are located in Hawaii. Honolulu's Daniel K Inouye International and Kahului Airport claimed spots one and two.
Rankings were based on the flight cancellation rate per airport. Airports on the list also reported 14,000 or more scheduled flights for 2019 thus far, a news release said.
Researchers also took into consideration other factors, like hurricanes and winter storms, which led some airports to report a high number of canceled flights earlier in the year.
