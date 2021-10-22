LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' McCarran airport is advising travelers to plan ahead as one of its parking garages is full.
The airport updated on Twitter at 8:55 a.m. that its Terminal 1 parking garage is full. Officials suggested travelers consider using the Terminal 3 garage instead.
The airport also advised travelers to allow an extra hour to account for parking and the inter-terminal shuttle ride.
"As a reminder, masks must be worn on shuttles at all times," the airport added.
Visit mccarran.com/Parking for more information.
Another busy weekend at LAS! The Terminal 1 Garage is FULL, consider using the Terminal 3 Garage. Allow an extra hour to account for parking and the inter-terminal shuttle ride. As a reminder, masks must be worn on shuttles at all times. For more info: https://t.co/7yP3Te7MaJ pic.twitter.com/hKncxdWGiB— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 22, 2021
