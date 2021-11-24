Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City Address at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.

"In consideration of pandemic safety measures," the address will be available only virtually, on KLCV Channel 2 and on the city’s Facebook and Twitter platforms. 

The mayor will lay out her vision for 2022 and beyond during the address. The event can be viewed on KCLV Channel 2 television or online at www.kclv.tv/live. The city will host a live feed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/cityoflasvegas) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/cityoflasvegas). 

