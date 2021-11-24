LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City Address at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.
"In consideration of pandemic safety measures," the address will be available only virtually, on KLCV Channel 2 and on the city’s Facebook and Twitter platforms.
The mayor will lay out her vision for 2022 and beyond during the address. The event can be viewed on KCLV Channel 2 television or online at www.kclv.tv/live. The city will host a live feed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/cityoflasvegas) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/cityoflasvegas).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.