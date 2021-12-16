LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid a fierce tug-of-war between the San Francisco Bay area and Las Vegas over the Oakland A’s baseball team, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman guesses the odds are bent toward the team staying in California.
But it's up in the air, she said. Leaders of the A’s have been to Las Vegas several times, have looked at different locations for a possible stadium and have sent out a survey to gauge the interest of sports fans in Southern Nevada.
“I think it’s still up in the air. They haven’t recently been in contact in the past week or so. But it’s up to their city council," Goodman said. "If you ask me, probably 40% chance of them coming here, 60% [chance of] staying up there."
The mayor added that Las Vegas also is interested in making room for other pro sports teams including soccer and basketball.
“We’ll just play it out. We know how to be patient and wait. But we’re waiting for some other ones," Goodman said. "We’d love the MLS, Major League Soccer. Of course, we’ve been trying since '99 to get the NBA here. We talk frequently with Adam Silver, who took over, as you know from David Stern."
With the addition of Vegas Golden Knights and the Raiders over the past few years, and the announcement of the Super Bowl coming to Allegiant Stadium in 2024, the mayor said Las Vegas is now a major league sports city.
“Southern Nevada is ready for it all,” Goodman said.
