LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will run for re-election in 2019, her campaign staff said Tuesday.
Goodman's campaign representative said candidates must file between Jan. 22 and Feb. 1, 2019. The primary election is April 2 and the general election is scheduled for June 11.
Goodman will run for her third and final term, after becoming mayor in 2011 and being re-elected in 2015. Her husband and predecessor, Oscar B. Goodman, served as Las Vegas Mayor for 12 years.
