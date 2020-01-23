LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined mayors across the country at the 88th annual United States Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C. Thursday.
The conference is an opportunity for the leaders to discuss issues affecting their cities and ways to solve them. FOX5 spoke to Mayor Goodman early Thursday morning from the nation’s capital about some of the hot-button issues here in Las Vegas, including the recent protest in downtown Las Vegas over the new homeless ordinance.
“It’s wonderful to complain, but it achieves nothing,” Goodman said. "We want every person, whatever they’re doing, to get involved and let’s set this model afloat. That’s what we’re trying to do in Las Vegas is create a model that can be replicated elsewhere in Nevada and hopefully elsewhere in the country."
The model Mayor Goodman is referring to are two recently passed city ordinances involving sleeping in city spaces when shelter beds are available or when crews are trying to clean sidewalks. Both are now misdemeanor offenses. Critics say it’s another form of punishing the homeless.
FOX5 also asked Mayor Goodman about the recent Alpine Motel Fire that killed six people and left dozens of others forced to find new living arrangements. Inspections after the fire uncovered several city code building violations and sparked criticism that the city wasn’t doing enough to make sure older buildings in the city are safe.
"Code enforcement had been out there and made many, many citations,” Goodman said. “It’s up to property owners to take care of their property and what do you do when, in fact, they continue to ignore and you fine and fine them and you see problems?"
Some big issues expected at this year’s conference include: gun control, immigration and climate change. This year represents the 21st straight year a Goodman is representing Las Vegas at the conference.
(1) comment
Bus those degenerates over to New Mexico,perfect place ,set up shop ,freeloaders with issues,not welcome here !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.