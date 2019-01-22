LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced she has Stage 2A breast cancer from City Hall Tuesday morning.
Mayor Goodman said she was diagnosed on Jan. 16. She said her team at Comprehensive Cancer Centers said it is "completely contained, manageable and can be successfully treated."
"Otherwise, I'm completely healthy and can continue to work effectively as mayor of Las Vegas during treatment," Goodman said.
"Believe me, I have more energy than a pack of wolves and look forward to serving the wonderful community and people of Las Vegas for four more exciting years, if they choose to re-elect me," she said said.
Goodman later filed for re-election in what would be her third and final term as mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.