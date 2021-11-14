LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is once again pleading with officials to widen the Interstate 15 in California near the Nevada border.
On her Twitter account, Goodman tagged Caltrans' Twitter handle while pointing out that a high-speed railway won't affect congestion on the I-15.
"A high speed train is a fine idea for moving people but it does not solve our current problems of safely and quickly moving freight from your ports to the nation."
The comment comes after Caltrans said they have no plans to widen it; instead pointing to the development of Brightline West's high-speed railway.
The construction of the rail was pushed back due to COVID-19.
"We are working with Brightline West, which is the rail project, which is supposed to begin here in the next year or so, that would transport people going to and from Las Vegas from Victorville," said Terri Kasinga, Chief of Public Media Affairs for Caltrans District 8. "So that would hopefully take off some of the congestion."
Brightline West recently said it does not yet have a planned groundbreaking date, and that next year they will request some needed private bonds.
