LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman on Thursday again called for the widening of the Interstate 15 between the Nevada State Line and Barstow.
Goodman's renewed push comes following Wednesday's announcement that President Joe Biden's administration helped facilitate the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to operate around the clock, seven days a week.
In a post on Twitter in which she tagged Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Nevada Rep. Dina Titus, Goodman said that the stretch of the 15 between the Nevada State Line and Barstow is "an incredibly important infrastructure asset to Southern Nevada."
Goodman added that the stretch is "how goods sold and served in our magnificent resorts get to" Las Vegas.
The stretch of I-15 between State line NV & Barstow is an incredibly important infrastructure asset to Southern Nevada. It is how goods sold and served in our magnificent resorts get to @CityOfLasVegas. It is time to widen this economic lifeline. @PeteButtigieg @repdinatitus pic.twitter.com/q4EpilHZW8— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 14, 2021
"It is time to widen this economic lifeline," the mayor closed out her tweet saying.
These supply chain issues are hurting the country. Getting cargo off the ships & out of the harbor is a first step, but we need to ensure our infrastructure does not cause other bottlenecks. This means widening I-15 between NV state line & Barstow. @PeteButtigieg @repdinatitus https://t.co/Eh79lt9iVA— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 13, 2021
In July, Goodman tweeted a similar message, urging leaders to fund the expansion of the project.
With new infrastructure funding, I urge our leaders to fund the expansion of the I-15 from Barstow, CA, to the NV state line. It is a bottleneck for freight & travelers. What should be a 2 hour trip can take 5 hours. @POTUS @PeteButtigieg @SecMartyWalsh @GavinNewsom @RepDinaTitus pic.twitter.com/lAQvWzj7p1— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) July 6, 2021
