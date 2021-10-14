LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman on Thursday again called for the widening of the Interstate 15 between the Nevada state line and Barstow.
Goodman's renewed push comes following Wednesday's announcement that President Joe Biden's administration helped facilitate the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to operate around the clock, seven days a week.
"This is a big first step in speeding up the movement of materials and goods through our supply chain," said Biden.
Now, weekends are among the times that port activity will be open. Weekends are when the I-15 is often the busiest with congestion.
"This isn't rocket science," said Goodman. "You've got a logjam in the Pacific, of cargo sitting. You need to unload it and then you need to move it. You don't just unload it and let it sit."
The stretch of I-15 between State line NV & Barstow is an incredibly important infrastructure asset to Southern Nevada. It is how goods sold and served in our magnificent resorts get to @CityOfLasVegas. It is time to widen this economic lifeline. @PeteButtigieg @repdinatitus pic.twitter.com/q4EpilHZW8— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 14, 2021
It's something she's been trying to get done for years, since she took office in 2011. In July, Goodman tweeted a similar message, urging leaders to fund the expansion of the project.
With new infrastructure funding, I urge our leaders to fund the expansion of the I-15 from Barstow, CA, to the NV state line. It is a bottleneck for freight & travelers. What should be a 2 hour trip can take 5 hours. @POTUS @PeteButtigieg @SecMartyWalsh @GavinNewsom @RepDinaTitus pic.twitter.com/lAQvWzj7p1— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) July 6, 2021
"This is a no-brainer. This is absolutely not controversial. It's just rational," she said. "The whole country becomes the beneficiary."
But what is causing congestion like this each week on the border, Goodman said, stems from the California side, not the Nevada side.
FOX5 spoke to the California Department of Transportation's communications officials Thursday, and they said they have no plans to fix it. Instead, they are hoping the pending high-speed railway will improve things.
"Currently Caltrans does not have any projects on the books so to speak to build any widening or anything that would address traffic specifically at state line," said Terri Kasinga, chief of public and media affairs for Caltrans.
Goodman hopes to go over California's officials heads by getting Washington involved.
"Only the president has the power to say, 'Yes, we'll have an environmental study,' but 'Yes, I want this done now,' and, 'Yes, I want this done quickly, because of all this freight,'" said Goodman.
She's pleading with Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus get the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on her side with this.
"She is very, very much in leadership for transportation. So my hope is she'll sit down with our Secretary Buttigieg, and then the president, and move this," said Goodman.
Longtime truck driver and instructor for entry-level drivers Clifton Ellis said it shouldn't take nine hours between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and unfortunately, sometimes it does.
"It's not good for anybody," said Ellis. "When you get to state line, and you get that bottleneck right down, it's terrible."
Particularly on holidays and weekends, added Ellis. And with supply chain issues and shortages felt deeply in Las Vegas, Goodman calls it a "crisis situation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.