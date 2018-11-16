LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to a statement from the Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt's office, two massage parlors in Las Vegas were shut down after it was discovered the shops were a front for illegal prostitution houses.
Jeff Yu-Kuang Lin, Thomas Burnett Leitzen, Jr., Tony Matthews, Stan Li and Alan Christopher Russell were charged on Thursday for their roles in running the unlicensed businesses, Laxalt's office said. Their charges are:
- Kuang Lin: Charged on 36 counts. including one count of racketeering, one count of racketeering conspiracy, four counts of pandering, four counts of living from the earnings of a prostitute, four counts of placing a person in a house of prostitution and 22 counts of money laundering.
- Leitzen, Jr.: Charged on 19 counts, including one count of racketeering, one count of racketeering conspiracy, four counts of pandering, four counts of living from the earnings of a prostitute, four counts of placing a person in a house of prostitution and five counts of money laundering.
- Matthews: Charged on 10 counts, including one count of racketeering, one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of pandering, two counts of living from the earnings of a prostitute, two counts of placing a person in a house of prostitution and two counts of money laundering.
- Li: Charged on five counts, including including one count of racketeering, one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of pandering, one count of living from the earnings of a prostitute and one count of placing a person in a house of prostitution.
- Russell: Charged on eight counts, including one count of racketeering, one count of racketeering conspiracy and six counts of money laundering.
In the indictment, the defendants owned and operated two houses of prostitution at the former Mango Spa, which was located near West Spring Mountain Road and South Decatur Boulevard, and the Japanese Spa (or Jade Spa), which was located near West Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.
Laxalt's office said from between Jan. 2014 and July 2018, the defendants induced women to "engage in acts of prostitution with paying customers, accept the earnings from known prostitutes and live off the earnings." The defendants also coached the women on how to avoid law enforcement.
"Through these unlawful actions, the businesses obtained upwards of $3 million," Laxalt's office added.
"My office is proud to work with our local law enforcement partners to obtain this indictment in an effort to protect women from being exploited for profit and to hold these defendants accountable for their actions," Attorney General Adam Laxalt said.
The defendants are scheduled to make their first appearance in court on Nov. 26.
The case was investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Special Investigation Section and is being prosecuted by the Nevada Attorney General's Criminal Prosecution Unit.
