LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is marking the first anniversary of 1 October with several community events.
Sunday, Sept. 30
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free car wash for all first responders and health care workers, at Showtime Car Wash at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. Free hotdogs, hamburgers and other giveaways also, according to iHeart Radio.
- 5 p.m. Interfaith Event: "Dear Love: A Ceremony of Help, Healing and Transformation," at the Guardian Angel Cathedral, 302 Cathedral Way, Las Vegas, 89109, near the Encore Las Vegas.
- 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. #VegasStrong Anniversary Fundraiser and Benefit Show at Stoney's Rockin' Country at 6611 S Las Vegas Blvd #160. Proceeds go to support #LOVEWINS, which promotes acts of kindness and supports victims' families and survivors or 1 October, according to the LOVEWINS website.
[RELATED: Full FOX5 1 October coverage]
Monday, Oct. 1
- 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Remembrance: The public is invited to the ceremony to honor the lives of the 58 victims who were lost last year. The ceremony will be held at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. Parking is free. The Academy Singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts will perform in addition to a multi-jurisdictional honor guard. There will be speakers and a tribute that will include 58 seconds of silence.
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The LVCVA and United Blood Services are hosting a blood drive to honor those lost, injured and affected by the 1 October tragedy. United Blood Services is encouraging all Las Vegas residents to donate blood. The blood drive will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stop the Bleed class: UMC is providing community members with an opportunity to receive in-depth training from the hospital's world-class team of medical professionals. The training teaches participants how to effectively stop life-threatening bleeding, when seconds can mean the difference between life and death. UMC's Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane.
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Praying for Our City" remembrance event. Las Vegas City Hall, front steps. 495 S Main Street.
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas Healing Garden New Remembrance Wall Dedication: The city of Las Vegas and the Get Outdoors Nevada are hosting the ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd. The Mayor will dedicate new Remembrance Wall and Wings statue created by artist Bobby Jacobs.
- 10:01 p.m. Resort Marquee Tribute. Marquees along the Las Vegas Strip and throughout the Las Vegas Valley will go dark in honor of the victims of 1 October. The Welcome to Las Vegas sign also will go dark for the tribute.
- 10:05 p.m. Reading of the Names Ceremony. The names of the 58 victims of the 1 October attack will be read at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.
Friday, Oct. 5
- 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. United Way of Southern Nevada Day of Caring. A kickoff celebration on "The Green" at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 89119, followed by volunteer opportunities at nonprofits and schools to build hope and healing throughout the community. In recognition of 1 October Remembrance Week, hundreds of volunteers will receive #VegasStronger t-shirts, bracelets and the opportunity to sign a memorial banner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.