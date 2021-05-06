LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local marketing company is hiring up to 125 full-time sales and marketing representatives.
Paramount Marketing Consultants, a vacation ownership marketing firm, formerly Wyndham Destinations, places marketing representatives in several resort properties and tourism locations throughout the city including Excalibur, Luxor, New York New York, MGM Grand, Mirage, Circus Circus, Casino Royale, Treasure Island, The Strat, and the McCarran International Airport Rent-a-Car Center.
The position, which pays $32 an hour plus medical, dental and vision benefits, is open to "motivated individuals" ages 18 and older with a high school diploma or equivalent. Excellent communication skills and professional appearance required. Applicants must pass a background check and be willing to work nights, weekends and holidays as needed.
The company says full training is provided and includes paid time off.
To apply and arrange an interview, call 702.966.0501, or email a resume to Jobs@PMCemail.com.
