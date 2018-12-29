LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman avoiding payment to a salon ran over and killed a nail tech during a confrontation in the west valley on Saturday.
Police responded about 4:30 p.m. to the salon near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Spencer said a white woman in her 20s was in the salon paying for services when her card was declined. She told the employee she would get another payment from her car.
When she got to her car, Spencer said she attempted to flee without paying. The nail tech and her husband went out after the suspect.
The woman went in front of the suspect's car and the suspect then ran her over. Spencer said the victim was dragged 50 feet and died at University Medical Center.
The suspect then fled the scene and her rental car was found in a nearby neighborhood. The suspect's identity was still unknown and she had not been caught as of Saturday night.
Spencer urged the public to call 911 and "be a good witness," rather than confront.
The victim's identity will be release by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.