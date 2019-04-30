LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley man who grew up in the Poway synagogue at the center of Saturday’s deadly attack said he will not let hate win.
“We are not going to let this [attack] overshadow all of the joys and successes we’ve accomplished,” Mike Bodow said.
Bodow said he attended the Chabad of Poway synagogue three times a week as a child. After he moved to Las Vegas in 2007, his visits to the synagogue became less frequent.
“One of my mom’s best friends was killed,” Bodow said of the only fatal victim Lori Kaye. Witnesses said Kaye died shielding Rabbi Goldstein.
“She was completely selfless,” Bodow said. “She was all about other people.
Goldstein lost a finger in the attack. An eight-year old girl, and her uncle also suffered injuries, according to police.
The suspect, John Earnest, 19, entered a not guilty plea inside a San Diego County court room, Tuesday.
Earnest is being held without bond and is charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Bodow told FOX5 the violent attack against his synagogue may have rattled his community, but it will only strengthen it.
“We’re embracing this as a time to come together and I hope everyone will too.”
A GoFundMe was created for the families and victims of the attack.
