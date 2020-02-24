A Las Vegas man with a criminal past was honored by President Trump for his efforts leading Hope For Prisoners.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas men were invited to the White House to be honored by President Donald Trump.

One man, Jon Ponder, as a living example of the power of a second chance and the other, FBI agent Richard Beasley, a living example of the power of friendship. 

FOX5's Dave Hall shares their story that starts in a Pahrump jail cell and ends standing next to a president. 

