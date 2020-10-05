LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor at an off-Strip casino hit big on Sunday with a massive pai gow progressive jackpot.
According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the guest, only identified as Jesus, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Aliante around noon Sunday when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $531,639.
Jesus said he had been planning to refinance his house this week, but will now use his winnings to pay off his mortgage.
No additional information was provided.
