LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man who was charged with murder in a fatal car accident that killed a 10-year-old boy was extradited to Nevada on Saturday, according to police records.
Jonathan Mora, 24, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on June 8, jail records showed. Mora had fled to Mexico and was eventually arrested by Mexican authorities in the state of Sinaola on May 30. He was then deported to the United States on May 31.
In September 2018, Mora was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima at 110 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood of Las Vegas just before colliding into the back of a 2015 Toyota Camry, the release said. Mora immediately ran from the scene.
The driver of the Camry, 62-year-old Roberto Santos, suffered serious injuries. The crash caused the death of Mora’s 10-year-old nephew, Zion Jimenez, in the following days, and a warrant was issued for Mora's arrest.
After identifying Mora's location within Mexico, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Nevada coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service International Investigations Branch Mexico Foreign Field Office to find and return Mora to the U.S.
According to CCDC records, Mora faces an open murder charge, a child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily harm charge, three counts of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and three counts of duty to stop at the scene of crash involving death or personal injury.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 7:30 a.m.
