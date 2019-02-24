LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man from Las Vegas who was wanted for murder was arrested in Beaver, Utah on Feb. 22.
According to the Beaver County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies worked closely with the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan police bring Lee Frank Wilson into custody.
Wilson was taken into custody without incident, law enforcement said. He is being held in the Beaver County Correctional Facility while awaiting extradition.
"Great work by our deputies on capturing this wanted and dangerous fugitive," the Sheriff's Office said.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
