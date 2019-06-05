LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man charged with murder in a fatal car accident that killed a 10-year-old boy has been found in Mexico after eight months on the run.
Jonathan Mora, 24, was deported to the United States on May 31 after his arrest in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, according to a U.S. Marshals press release.
In September 2018, Mora was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima at 110 mph in a residential neighborhood of Las Vegas just before colliding into the back of a 2015 Toyota Camry, the release said. Mora immediately ran from the scene.
The crash caused the death of Mora’s 10-year-old nephew, Zion Jimenez, in the following days, and a warrant was issued for Mora's arrest, the release said.
During Mora’s ongoing fugitive investigation, conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, information was developed that he had likely fled the country in an attempt to hide out in Mexico, the release said. After identifying his location, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Nevada coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service International Investigations Branch Mexico Foreign Field Office to find and return Mora to the U.S.
Mora was arrested May 30 by Mexican authorities. Mora has been returned to the U.S. and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas where he will face his homicide charge.
