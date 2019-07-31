LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man called police Tuesday night after reportedly being attacked by a man with a brick near the Las Vegas Strip.
According to Las Vegas police, a middle-aged man who was bleeding from the head approached Dairy Queen at 3154 West Sahara and requested that employees call 9-1-1.
He told police he was attacked by a black man in his mid-30s in the 2900 block of El Camino Avenue in the ICON Apartment complex, Watch Commander Lt. David Gordon said.
The victim said the suspect repeatedly struck him in the head with a brick.
A motive for the attack is unknown, and an arrest has not yet been made.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect has been identified.
