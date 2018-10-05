LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wait for it. Starting next week, Kurt Osburn will begin his 2,900 mile trek across the country riding solely on a wheelie.
But he’ll be encased in a square plexiglass trailer with no bottom to protect him from the wind.
Osburn currently holds the Guinness World Record for Extreme Endurance while riding a wheelie. He’ll be attempting to break his own record while creating a new one for longest, fastest bicycle wheelie when he leaves on Oct. 12 from the Santa Monica Pier and will arrive in Coco Beach, FL 29 days later.
He’ll need to ride at least 70 miles a day and he’s doing it for a couple of other reasons:
- To help motivate kids to overcome our Inactivity Epidemic & Screen Addictions (internet, social media, tv & video games), and
- Raise Adaptive Awareness/Response: increasing access to more Adaptive resources; anti-bullying; suicide prevention. Kurt Osburn is riding as a health ambassador for America, for NEW HOPE: Helping sidelined people get back in the game!!
“Never give up, it’s as simple as that,” Osburn said. His brother Danny was in a car accident as a kid and lost both legs. “My hope is to one day be able to give him prosthetic legs. He’s apprehensive because he’s been in a wheelchair for more than forty years."
More than 100 adaptive kids will be waiting at the finish line to greet Osburn. He also has a GoFundMe campaign set up to help him raise money to make this happen.
