LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man has more medical supplies than one would find on several ambulances combined. Robert Hoey is counted as a local and state resource in case of emergencies.
He sent some of his supplies to the Area 51 festivals last month, just in case things got out of hand.
Packed and stacked into heavy-duty containers are enough medical supplies to help hundreds of people at once.
“Hundreds of tourniquets, chest seals, we have splints,” he said. “Anything you ever need inside of a trauma incident or any kind of mass casualty incidents, we have. And we're ready to rock straight out of the box.”
Hoey has been building his supply for years.
“We keep stocking and stocking and stocking,” he said.
That’s why on 1 October, he said he felt helpless and frustrated. He couldn’t use any of it.
“One of the big rules in MCI, mass casualty incidents, is you don’t self-deploy,” Hoey said. “So I had no idea how to talk to the coalition of emergency preparedness, the Las Vegas Office of Emergency Management and they had no idea that we existed as well.”
This year, Hoey changed that. He met with local and state leaders along with first responders and private ambulance services.
“They know that we're here now. They know that if something happens, we're here to deploy in an instant,” he said.
Hoey gave FOX5 a peek of everything he has stored.
“So you've got tons and tons of gauze, tourniquets, more tourniquets,” Hoey said. “These are all quick deploy. Everything is super organized, there's our bleeding, our trauma, our surgical, there's a pop up surgical tent in one of these.”
Hoey is a combat medic, which is why he started collecting all of this in the first place.
“It’s pretty strange to see all of this stuff especially with the military look,” he said.
Hoey hopes all of this is never needed in Las Vegas; but if it is, he’s prepared.
“This is what we do overseas,” he said. “We learn so much from being over there in such limited environments, hostile war zones, we come back here and we have all of the specialized equipment and why not use it? Why not help out in case there's another incident? The goal is to definitely just be a resource for the state of Nevada not only for the supplies that we carry, but also the experience we offer and the training that we can do as well.”
Hoey is also a registered EMT. He runs the non-profit, Shadows of Hope.
Back in May, Hoey took FOX5 into the storm drains, where he offers first aid to hundreds of homeless people. You can see that full special report here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.