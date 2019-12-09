LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot after confronting an auto burglar in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police.
About 6 a.m. on Dec. 8, officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5700 block of Shinyleaf Circle, near Charleston Blvd. and Sloan Ln.
Both men were transported to UMC Trauma for treatment, but one died from his injuries.
The other man, identified as Benjamin Smith, 21, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Homicide investigators concluded Smith was involved in an auto burglary at the time of the shooting. The victim's father attempted to intervene in the auto burglary, resulting in an altercation which led to the shooting, according to a release. During the struggle, Smith accidentally shot himself, Las Vegas police said.
The victim's father was uninjured during the incident.
Smith was hospitalized and booked in absentia for one count of open murder, according to a release.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
