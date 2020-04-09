LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- A Las Vegas man fought the coronavirus and won.
"I really didn't think I was going to make it," said Ish Bermudez.
Bermudez said he started feeling fatigued and sick on March 11, while he was on tour with Chippendale's. He's a wardrobe and makeup artist.
"I ended up drinking like a Theraflu tea that night and I went straight to bed on the tour bus."
Bermudez and the rest of the crew drove from Cleveland to Indianapolis the next day on March 12.
While in Indianapolis, Bermudez went to an urgent care.
"I was there for like ten minutes and they said, 'oh, you’re good. Your vitals are good and you’re not showing any symptoms of coronavirus and we don’t do testing here," Bermudez said.
He said they gave him some Tylenol and he flew back to Las Vegas the next day, on March 13th.
"That’s when I was really feeling body aches and just the pain was unreal," said Bermudez.
He said Tylenol helped, he even went grocery shopping when he got home since he had been traveling for two months. At this point, he still didn't know he had COVID-19.
His fever continued to get worse.
"It just scared me and I was seeing things and I was confused as to where I even was ... it was really terrifying," said Bermudez crying.
He checked into the emergency room at University Medical Center on March 17.
"They saw that I had developed pneumonia in my lungs. ... I had lost my taste buds. I wasn’t eating."
Bermudez said the fever took him to, "dark places." He also developed a cough.
Bermudez's family couldn't visit. He said that was the worst part.
My family was so worried at first because I didn’t even have to energy to answer the phone, let alone talk
He was in the hospital for a few days. He didn’t find out he had Covid-19 until almost two weeks after he visited the urgent care in Indianapolis.
"it is a scary feeling to know that I could have given this to other people and I do feel like places like urgent care should be able to do more," he said.
Bermudez was traveling around New York in the beginning of March. It was before the state shut down.
"I went to go see a Broadway show and we went to central park, we went sight-seeing ... I truly believe that that’s when I got the virus," said Bermudez.
Oddly enough, no one else on the Chippendale's tour bus got it.
As of Thursday, Bermudez said he's feeling better but still isolating, even from his sister who lives next door.
"She’ll text me like when she’s walking my dog, 'look out your window!'"
Bermudez says isolating is lonely, but worth it.
"It’s not a joke. Whoever’s going through this, I’m with you," said Bermudez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.