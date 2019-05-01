LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man convicted for producing and possessing child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to 140 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
Lonny Joseph DiTirro, 37, was convicted of four counts producing child pornography and one count possession of child pornography. DiTirro will have to register as a sex offender if he's ever released.
“Today’s sentence sends a strong message that we will hold child sexual predators accountable and bring them to justice,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said. “Through our Project Safe Childhood initiative, in collaboration with local and federal partners, we will prosecute individuals who prey on our children and commit heinous and violent acts against them.”
According to court documents and evidence presented during the trial, on Sep. 10, 2015, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of possible child pornography found on a SD card belonging to DiTirro.
Police examined the SD card and found 254 images and 42 videos of child pornography. Media files included infants and toddlers being sadistically and violently sexually assaulted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Additionally, DiTirro had organized dozens of folders titled with the names and ages of nearly 50 girls from multiple states, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The folders contained nude photos and videos of the girls, including videos of DiTirro raping several girls.
Police identified several victims who all said they met DiTirro on a social media dating app when they were under the age of 16. The victims said DiTirro lied about his age, claiming he was a teen or in his early 20s. Police said DiTirro even produced a false birth certificate to prove his age.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said DiTirro recorded sex acts with the minor victims and created screenshots of sexually explicit video chats of the victims.
