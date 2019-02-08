LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to federal prosecutors, a man from Las Vegas was sentenced to 18 years and one month in prison for uploading child pornography to an instant messaging site.
Steve Wilson, 35, was also served a lifetime of supervised release after serving his time in prison, prosecutors said.
In November 2016, Wilson uploaded seven images to Yahoo! Messenger and law enforcement were able to determine Wilson had uploaded the images from his apartment, according to federal prosecutors. A search warrant was issued for Wilson's apartment and Wilson admitted to possessing and uploading child pron images in chat rooms.
Prosecutors said law enforcement found more than 750 images and videos of child porn after examining electronic devices that were owned by Wilson. Of the content that was seized, 44 image and videos depicted "infants and toddlers and numerous images depicting violence."
During the investigation, a minor victim claimed Wilson had sexually abused her, federal prosecutor said. Wilson was charged and pleaded guilty in Clark County District Court to one count of attempted sexual assault. Wilson was sentenced in connection with this case to five to 15 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors said the FBI's Las Vegas Division investigated the case.
