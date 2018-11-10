LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Las Vegas man was sentenced to 204 months, or 17 years, in federal prison for armed robbery of a jewelry store on Thursday.
Joshua Sedat Washington, 38, was convicted on one count of interference with commercial robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime and one count of transportation of stolen goods after a four-day jury trial in March, prosecutors said. Washington was also convicted of stealing more than $470,000 in cash and jewelry.
Federal prosecutors added U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey had ordered Washington to pay $334,791.51 in restitution.
Washington was part of an elaborate, but failed, robbery plot, prosecutors said. The plotting began on Aug. 13, 2016 when co-defendant Fedel Sakers, posing as a FedEx delivery driver with a package, entered Alfredo's Jewelry in Las Vegas. Sakers pointed a gun at one employee, jumped over the display cases and forced two employees onto the ground.
According to prosecutors, Washington entered the store and tired-up the employees' hands with zip ties. Washington supposedly told Sakers to shoot the employees. He then dragged one of the victims by the hair and kicked her in the face after getting frustrated from the lack of money he and Sakers were given.
Washington placed the stolen jewelry and money in garbage bags, then he and Sakers left the store, federal prosecutors said. Later that day, Washington mailed two packages containing the stolen jewelry to Miami. The packages were addressed to himself.
A mail-carrier employee opened one of the packages, believing it contained marijuana, according to federal prosecutors. When the employee noticed the package was filled with jewelry that still had price tags, he contacted law enforcement.
Prosecutors said two days after the robbery, additional packages were found in Miami in a storage locker that was being rented by Washington. He had mailed the third package two days after the robbery.
Washington was arrested by law enforcement when he tried to take the third package, according to prosecutors. After searching the vehicle Washington was driving, it was discovered he and Sakers flew from Las Vegas to Miami.
Approximately $471,000 in cash and jewelry were stolen during the robbery.
Sakers was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and three years of supervised release.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
