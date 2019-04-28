LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested in February 2017 in connection to a homicide was sentenced to five years in prison on April 25 for voluntary manslaughter with use of a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Alfred Weathers, 24, was ordered by a Las Vegas District Court judge to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim's family. Weathers also faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
On April 19, 2016, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of North Sandhill Road, near East Owens Avenue, just after 2 p.m., police said. Officers had received reports of a shooting and when police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center Trauma where he was later pronounced deceased, police added.
"The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim had been in the apartment with the tenant and other family members when a male suspect kicked in the front door and gunshots were heard," Las Vegas police said in an April 2016 statement.
Witnesses told police they saw two men running from the apartment after the shooting. During their investigation, Weathers and then 22-year-old Leandre Lacey were identified as suspects in the shooting.
Weathers was arrested on Feb. 16, 2017 and Lacey was taken into custody the following day, police said. Both were booking into the Clark County Detention Center and had been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun and conspiracy to commit burglary.
According to District Court records, Lacey was scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.
