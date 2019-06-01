CONCORD (FOX5) -- The District Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire said a Las Vegas man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for mailing methamphetamine to drug distributors as part of a larger trafficking scheme.
Edward Espejo, 45, was sentenced in Concord. According to court documents and statements made in court, Espejo supplied drug distributors in New Hampshire with shipments of meth ranging in various sizes.
Federal prosecutors said Espejo supplied distributors from about July 2016 through May 2018.
The investigation into the trafficking conspiracy started in late 2016 when the DEA and the Postal Inspection Service began to see numerous parcels mailed from Las Vegas to New Hampshire, prosecutors said. Both agencies believed the parcels contained meth. Law enforcement also began investigating the parcels that were postmarked from New Hampshire and contained large amounts of money.
According to prosecutors, law enforcement also investigated suspected drug payments that were made through money transfers from New Hampshire to Las Vegas.
"Law enforcement agents eventually arrested several members of a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in New Hampshire, and traced the source of their drugs to Espejo," federal prosecutors said.
Espejo was arrested at his home in Las Vegas on May 8, 2018. According to officials, he had previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, 2018. Several of Espejo's New Hampshire-based distributors have been sentenced in court.
Prosecutors identified them as Brian Lacourse and Sabrina Moss, who were sentenced to six years in prison; Katrina Jones, who was sentenced to 200 months in prison and Dustin Moss, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Espejo's co-conspirators were also sentenced to their respective prison terms. Michael Bean was sentenced to 120 months and John Kelekci was sentenced to 130 months, prosecutors said. A third co-conspirator, Mark Moore, was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
"This investigation and prosecution dismantled a network that was responsible for the distribution of large quantities of highly-pure methamphetamine," U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray said. "I am grateful to the law enforcement agents whose work successfully disrupted this ring of traffickers who were bringing a very dangerous drug into the Granite State."
