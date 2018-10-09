LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced to up to four years of probation in the deadly shooting of a suspected burglar last fall.
Martin Maycock, 60, was sentenced on Tuesday morning to a suspended prison sentence of at least three years, with up to four years of probation. Community service hours and a curfew were added on as special conditions of his probation, according to court records.
Maycock was arrested on Dec. 1, 2017 after a man was shot at a storage unit near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive.
Maycock told police at the time the man, Jeffrey Paget, was suspected of burglarizing a motor-home on site. There was a confrontation and Maycock eventually fired at Paget when he got into a vehicle.
Maycock, the on-site manager told police he fired as Paget drove toward him, but surveillance footage showed Paget fleeing at the time of the shooting, according to police records.
Paget claimed the motorhome belonged to his friend then retreated back into his unmarked cargo van after telling Maycock to "mind his own business," his arrest report said. Paget began to back up when Maycock fired his weapon towards the front driver's side tire but missed. He fired a second time and the bullet went through the driver's side window striking Paget in the chest.
Paget was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
