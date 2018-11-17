LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to federal prosecutors, a Las Vegas man was sentenced to 22 months in prison for evading to pay more than $3 million in taxes.
Richard C. Neiswonger, 67, evaded paying taxes for his alleged protection business and fraudulently concealed assets in a separate case, prosecutors said. Neiswonger pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and two counts of mail fraud.
In the separate case, Neiswonger also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal prosecutors said. His wife and their attorney were also involved in this separate case and conspired to "fraudulently convey" roughly $1 million to the attorney so that "it would be concealed from the authorities."
U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey ordered Neiswonger to pay $3,212,078 in restitution to the IRS, according to federal prosecutors.
From 1999 to mid-2006, Neiswonger and his business partner formed Asset Protection Group, Inc. in Nevada in 1998 while in prison, prosecutors said. Neiswonger, his business partner and a certified public accountant created and promoted misleading business information.
Federal prosecutors said consumers would purchase the APG "asset protection" program for a usual fee of $9,800 and become "consultants" with the company. These consultants would sell asset protection services to clients who wished to conceal their assets from "potential litigants and creditors, as well as government agencies."
The service allowed clients to place money in bank accounts under the name of anonymous entities that could never be traced back to the clients themselves, prosecutors said. APG "consultants" received a portion of the client fees. The anonymous accounts and other fraudulent conveyances, called "friendly lines," were used to divert and hide income from the IRS.
Neiswonger used these funds for personal expenses, credit card payments and payments for a Mercedes-Benz and a Lexus, according to prosecutors.
The case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.