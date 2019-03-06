LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man convicted for using his car as a dangerous weapon as he attempted to flee from law enforcement officers was sentenced Tuesday.
Brian Keith Wright, aka “Calione,” 34, was sentenced to 92 months in prison and three years' supervised release, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich.
Wright was found guilty following a two-day trial in August 2018 of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, assault on a federal officer with intent to commit another felony and assault on a federal officer, the release said.
Wright was placed on federal supervised release in February 2016 as part of his sentence arising from a separate conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release said.
In February 2017, members of the FBI’s Las Vegas Safe Streets Task Force attempted to execute a federal arrest warrant for alleged violations of Wright’s supervised release conditions, as well as a state search warrant for Wright’s residence, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Law enforcement knocked and announced their presence, but Wright failed to open the door, causing law enforcement to force entry into the house. As they did so, Wright attempted to flee in his BMW sedan by pulling out of the garage in an erratic manner. Seeing that his route was partially blocked by an officer’s vehicle, Wright continued to reverse his vehicle until it struck the officer’s car; the officer quickly moved out of the way to avoid being struck. Wright initially refused to comply with officers’ commands to stop and exit the vehicle after being surrounded by task force members with their weapons drawn. He eventually complied with the commands and was arrested.
