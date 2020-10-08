LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced to eight years in prison for trading child pornography over Kik Messenger, Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich announced Wednesday.
Dustin Randall, 25, pleaded guilty in Dec. 2019 to receipt of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan sentenced Randall to eight years in prison and required Randall to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, Randall used his Kik account from June 10 and 12, 2017 to distribute over 100 files of child pornography. Randall also received hundreds of images and videos of child pornography through the Kik app.
Randall was charged after an investigation by the FBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
