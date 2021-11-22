LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 61 months in prison for his role in a fraud scheme to credit and debit card information at gas pumps in Nevada and California.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Danyer Manuel Alarcon Rodriguez was a key player in a plan to install skimmer devices at numerous gas pumps. Alarcon Rodriguez installed 27 skimmer devices that obtained at least 481 stolen card numbers.
After collecting the card information, Alarcon Rodriguez and his co-conspirators would re-encode that account information onto the magnetic strips of counterfeit cards, and then use the counterfeit cards to fraudulently make purchases and ATM cash withdrawals.
All told, the group obtained at least 3,120 stolen credit and debit card account numbers and caused a loss of at least $157,695.51.
In June 2021, Alarcon Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, one count of use of unauthorized access device, and one count of aggravated identity theft. In addition to his prison sentence, he will face three years of supervised release and ordered restitution.
Co-defendant, 35-year-old Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez pleaded guilty in Jult 2021 and will be sentenced in December 2021. The trials of 32-year-olds Juan Luis Sosa Tamayo and Adrian Leyva Tamayo are scheduled for July 2022.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly listed the sentencing as 61 years. It has been updated to reflect that Alarcon Rodriguez was sentenced to 61 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.