LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and lifetime supervision for allegedly helping establish a "child exploitation enterprise" and for distributing child pornography.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Nevada on Tuesday, John David Yoder, 49, originally from Desert Hot Springs, California, pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey.
According to court documents, in the spring of 2014, Yoder met co-defendants William Clyde Thompson, Eric Monsivais and Noland Harper on a website "dedicated to pedophilia." Thompson, Monsivais and Harper conspired to contact at least six children at a skate park in Desert Hot Springs, for the purpose of sexually exploiting them, documents say.
Thompson, Harper and Monsivais allegedly used some of the children and Yoder’s child to recruit others to be part of a “team” that Thompson claimed he wanted to sponsor. According to court documents, Yoder rented a house in Desert Hot Springs for the production of child pornography.
Over the course of six months, Thompson produced more than 20,000 images and videos depicting children, and Yoder and his co-defendants conspired to exploit the children, produce child pornography, and distribute it, court document say. The defendants allegedly would distribute the child pornography via paid websites.
In February 2016, Yoder was convicted in Riverside, California, of four counts of lewd acts of a child under 14, two counts each of human trafficking of a child and procuring a child for sex, one count of conspiracy to commit child pornography and one count of harboring a fugitive.
Thompson, 58, was sentenced to 29 years in prison and placed on a lifetime term of supervised release after pleading guilty to child exploitation enterprise, sexual exploitation of a child, conspiracy to produce child pornography, distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Burton and Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.