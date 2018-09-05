LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas felon was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years in prison for a series of violent armed carjackings.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Uriah Crain, 29, pleaded guilty to multiple counts including carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury.
In June 2017, co-defendant Nicole Nowak lured the victim into her home. Later that night, police said Crian and another man attacked the victim and stole their money and Ford F-150 truck.
A few days later, police said Crain shot a victim in the leg, then he and Nowak stole the victim's Lincoln Navigator.
Crain had a previous felony conviction from 2008 in Utah and a previous charge in Nevada from 2012.
Nowak was sentenced in March to seven years in prison.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide commitment by the Department of Justice to reduce gun and gang crime in America by networking local programs that target gun and gun crime and providing these programs with additional tools necessary to be successful, according to the press release. For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, visit www.justice.gov/usao-nv.
