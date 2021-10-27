UPDATE (Oct. 27) -- Antwine Demon Hunter was sentenced on Oct. 27 to 49 months in federal prison for filing two dozen fraudulent unemployment claims.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon ordered Hunter to also pay restitution and sentenced him to three years of supervised release.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to filing two dozen fraudulent unemployment claims totaling more than $250,000, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
Antwine Demon Hunter, 34, along with other co-conspirators, used personal information to submit 24 claims to Nevada DETR and the Employment Development Department between June and September 2020, court records state.
"As part of the scheme, Hunter had DETR and EDD mail debit cards containing unemployment benefits to addresses he had access to," the USAO said. He withdrew at least $189,118.
He pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
(1) comment
Photographer must’ve had the day off ?
