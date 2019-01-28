FARGO, N.D. (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors in Fargo, North Dakota said a man from Las Vegas was sentenced on Jan. 25 in connection to a child sex abuse case.
Bryan James Hogle, 43, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for conspiracy to transport a minor, and coercion and enticement, according to federal prosecutors. Hogle was also ordered to pay a restitution of $12,640 to the victim and $200 in special assessments to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Prosecutors added Hogle also has a prior conviction for sexually abusing a child in New Hampshire in 2008.
An undercover officer with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force discovered Hogle was communicating with Dustin Kewley of Fargo about how they would abuse a one-year-old child, federal prosecutors said. The two planned to meet in person and discussed their plans over text messages.
On May 22, 2017, Kewley transported a once-year-old child from Fargo to Moorhead, Minn., prosecutors said. Hogle traveled from Las Vegas and met with Kewley at a hotel in Moorhead.
Both men sexually assaulted the child and tried to cover up their crime by deleting their messages and bathing the child.
According to federal prosecutors, Kewley was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to transport a minor, transportation of a minor, distribution of materials containing child pornography and possession of materials containing child pornography.
Kewley was also served a supervised release for a lifetime.
The case was investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI, Homeland Security and the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force.
