LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 28-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced on Friday in the 2019 killing of his girlfriend.
Steven Clifford pleaded guilty in August, according to court records.
On Nov. 5, he was sentenced by Judge Christina Silva to a minimum of four years and a maximum of 10 years in prison, with a consecutive term of at least two years for the deadly weapon enhancement, with 843 days credit for time served.
Police said on July 15, 2019, officers were called to the Kensington Suites Apartments on Bonanza Road for reported gunfire. Savannah Millner, 24, was found dead inside and Clifford told police she shot herself.
While speaking to police, Clifford said he and Millner had been fighting for most of the day before the shooting occurred. According to his arrest report, the coroner noted Millner had finger marks on the side of her face as though she had been slapped, as well as several bruises on her body.
Further investigation ruled out the possibility of suicide, police said.
