LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced today for randomly selecting and stabbing a victim multiple times on the Las Vegas Colony and Reservation for the Paiute Tribe in 2018.
Justin Hayward, 36, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.
Hayward pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in the stabbing, which took place outside a smoke shop on the reservation in downtown Las Vegas, the release said. No plea deal was in place.
According to court documents, the victim purchased lunch at the smoke shop and convenience store on Feb. 18, 2018, the release said. Shortly after returning to the car, the victim heard a noise and saw Hayward puncture one of the car's front tires. Hayward opened the driver's-side door and began using a knife to stab the victim in the abdomen. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.
