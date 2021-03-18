LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Scooting across America. That's what one Las Vegas man is doing to raise awareness for green transportation alternatives, like e-bikes and scooters.
This May, Alex Simon will go coast to coast on an electric scooter.
Simon is trying to raise awareness for micro-mobiles, or small electric vehicles.
His journey will start in Boston and continue across the united states finishing in Newport, Oregon.
In total, Simon will travel more than 3,000 miles on his scooter.
Simon said he wants to see cities add safe lanes for people using alternative transportation.
"The only way this movement works and we can get cars off the street is if the cities actually create an infrastructure where people who want to ride E-bikes e scooters, that they have a safe lane. And a protected lane to ride in. So it's very important that the cities come together there will be changes to streets needed."
Simon said he was inspired to take the trip after his dad passed away in 2020.
