LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said a Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to selling cars in the valley without a dealership license.
Russell Ricafort, 41, was arrested on July 2, 2017 by DMV investigators and was charged with 56 counts of unlicensed dealership activity, operating as an unlicensed salesman, forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery, the DMV said. Ricafort reached a settlement with the District Attorney's Office and pleaded guilty to forgery.
According to the DMV, Ricafort also agreed to serve three to five years' probation and pay restitution to the state. He will be formally sentenced on Feb. 12, 2019.
Under Nevada law, anyone who sells more than three personally-owned vehicles per year must obtain a dealer license from the DMV, the department said. Licensed dealers are required to preform vehicle inspections and emissions testing prior to selling a vehicle to consumers.
"Consumer protection is one of our top priorities," Joseph Decker, Nevada DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division Administrator, said. "Our officers work diligently to ensure that Nevada's laws are enforced to maintain a fair marketplace for everyone."
In 2009, Ricafort worked as a dealership salesman until his license was denied by the DMV, the department said. Afterwards, he began acquiring vehicles at dealer wholesale auctions and sold the cars through Craigslist. Ricafort also sold the cars on empty lot corners throughout the county.
The DMV said Ricafort presented himself as the owner of a fictional dealership called Aloha Auto Sales. All affected motorists were able to register and title their vehicles after paying the appropriate sales taxes and fees while the DMV continued its investigation.
During a separate case, an undercover DMV purchase resulted in the additional arrests of OS'CARS Auto Sales owner Oscar Rodriguez, 57, and Drago Zlatar, 66, who worked at the dealership, the department said. The men allegedly conspired to forge DMV documents to make it seem as if OS'CARS sold one of Ricafort's vehicles.
Rodriguez and Zlatar were arrested on June 19, 2017 and were charged with forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery, the DMV said. Their cases are expected to be settled in 2019. OS'CARS paid an $800 administrative fee to the DMV.
"You have no way to track down the seller if there is a problem," Decker said, referring to motorists who do not purchase vehicles from licensed dealerships. "Make sure you get a title from a private seller, check their ID and have them complete a Bill of Sale."
According to the DMV, motorists and consumers can go to the DMV website to make sure that a dealer is properly licensed. For any illegal vehicle sales, motorists can file a complaint with the Compliance Enforcement Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.