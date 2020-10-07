LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to operating a money transmitting business allegedly connected with a larger investigation of underground financial institutions transferring money between the United States and China.
As admitted in the plea agreement entered today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen S. Crawford, Liang Zhou sold hard currency in U.S. dollars that he collected from various, and occasionally unknown, third parties. Zhou pleaded guilty and agreed to forfeit $446,330 to the U.S. as property involved in the operation of his unlicensed business.
According to court records, Zhou's customers typically had bank accounts in China and could not readily access cash in the U.S. due to capital controls that cap the amount of Chinese yuan that an individual can convert to foreign currency. Often these customers needed the money to gamble at the casinos in Las Vegas. Upon receiving U.S. dollars, the customers would transfer from a Chinese bank account an equivalent value in yuan, over their mobile phones in the U.S., to a separate bank account in China designated by Zhou.
Federal prosecutors, the Department of Homeland Security and the IRS Criminal Investigation Las Vegas Financial Crimes Task Force were involved in the case.
Zhou's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2021 before U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw.
