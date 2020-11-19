LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas resident pled guilty on Thursday to robbing mail from two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers in January 2020.
Rodolfo Rafael Rodriguez-Silva, 20, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, to two counts of robbery of mail, money, or property of the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich.
According to court documents and admissions made in court by Rodriguez-Silva, on Jan. 18, 2020, he and another individual — each wearing a ski mask — robbed a USPS mail carrier who was delivering mail. Rodriguez-Silva allegedly intimidated the mail carrier while the other person stole mail from the victim’s USPS vehicle.
A few days later, on Jan. 25, Rodriguez-Silva, who was masked, accosted another mail carrier and said: “I don’t want to hurt you, get to the side of the vehicle.” An individual with Rodriguez-Silva then stole mail from the USPS vehicle.
Rodriguez-Silva faces a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 for each count.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled on Feb. 18, 2021.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly Frayn and Daniel Clarkson are prosecuting the case.
