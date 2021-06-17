LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to distributing opioids to a person who overdosed, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Daniel Anguiano, 42, gave counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl to a man who died, according to court records and "admissions made in court."
According to court records, the buyer, Anguiano's coworker who was not identified in court records, died in May 2019.
The transaction was detailed in text messages between Anguiano and the deceased. At one point, Anguiano states, "I don't hang out with no one that sells fake [expletive]." The victim responded saying he gets "bummed out" when the pills are "H," which officials said was likely a reference to heroin.
On July 17, 2019, DEA special agents met with Anguiano, his wife and son, in a hospital room at North Vista Hospital. Anguiano told the agents he set up the meeting and knew what it was for, court records state.
Anguiano has a criminal history including battery, possession and "participating in a criminal street gang."
He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl. His sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Anguiano faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
