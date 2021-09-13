LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Locals have a new weekly farmers market to choose from in the valley.
After a grand opening in August, Prevail Marketplace is having its second-ever market today, Sept. 13 by Twisted Sugar Cookie and Soda Shoppe in the southwest valley.
Founder and local of nine years DruMaine Davis said he started the market after working in the local farmers market industry for more than 4 years.
Prevail Marketplace will take place 2-6:30 p.m. at 6480 S. Tenaya Way.
Davis said the market will be at that location every Monday going forward. Moe information is available at https://www.prevailmarketplacellc.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.