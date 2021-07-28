LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Robert Crane, the man behind local organization Bob's Bikes for Needy Kids, was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and heat stroke, his daughter Olivia Crane said.
From a GoFundMe posted Wednesday evening, Crane said her father has been hospitalized for five days with heat stroke, COVID-19, pneumonia and other health issues.
"He has done soo much for our community and we want to show him we see what he does and we are there for him. Bob lives in that garage doing non stop work for the kids to get their bikes. It's our turn to give back to him," she wrote.
Crane was previously a FOX5 Shining Star. His nonprofit donates bikes to those in need across Southern Nevada.
To visit the GoFundMe page, click here. For more information about Bob's Bikes, click here to visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.